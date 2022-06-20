Students appeal govt to upgrade slaughter slab in Bauchi

The students made the appealed during their excursion tour visit to the chicken slaughter slab to see how dressing of animal for human consumption is been done, as part of their continues assesment at Muda Lawal Market, Monday in Bauchi.

The leader of the students and class representative Ibrahim Mohammed says they also adviced the association to adopt hygiene behavior and a workable system to maintain the cleanness of their work. Also speaking, Aishatu Ummar among the students, explained some of the things they observed, while encouraging them to use their strength in making sure that the environment is friendly for customers.

The Chairman of the Association Sani Mohammed acknowledged that the environment is not clean and conducive for that type of business, says despite their effort they need government help

The Association promised to encourage their members who are mainly young to cooperate with the little contributions to improve on their working for the benefit of all humanity.

Some of the customer’s interviewed Hajiya Asabe Muhammad and Yusuf Gital both appreciate the students for their concern regards environmental safety of the area and life of the people and urged them to maintain the tempo.