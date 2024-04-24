Breaking: Another Veteran Nollywood Actor Dies Days After Junior Pope’s Death

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Another painful story has reportedly hit the Nigeria movie industry, the Nollywood, as it lost another great movie star, Zulu Adigwe, to the cold hand of death.

This is coming less than two weeks after another tragic loss befell the movie industry, following the death of another famous Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo (popularly known as Junior Pope), and others who died two Wednesdays ago when a boat conveying them from a movie location capsized.

Be it as it may, as the Nollywood and other members of the public were still battling emotions that resulted from the tragic incidents of Junior Pope’s, John Okafor’s (Mr. Ibu’s), and Amaechi Muonagor’s recent deaths; another ugly incident has befallen them, following the demise of the veteran actor Adigwe.

Movie producer, Stanley Nwoko announced Adigwe’s demise in a post on his social media handle on Tuesday.

“I regret to announce the passing on a veteran actor. Late Mr Zulu Adibe. What caused his death yet to be reviewed. Rest in peace Good actor,” he wrote.

Although the cause of actor Adigwe’s death has not been officially made known as at the time of filing this report, speculations abound that the actor had been battling with an undisclosed illness for a period of time, prior to his death.

Until his death, the Enugu-born actor and television personality was best known for his roles as an elder, titled chief, father, father-in-law and traditional ruler in several Nollywood movies, and had acted together with many other veteran Nollywood stars, including Pete Edochie, Chinwe Ntaluagu, Ngozi Ezeonu, Patience Ozokwor, among others.