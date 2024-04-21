I must win last match to qualify for Premier League – Wikki Tourists Coach

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Head coach of Wikki Tourists FC Bauchi, Mohammed Abdulaziz said he is optimistic and confident of winning his last game match with EFCC FC of Abuja.

Coach Abdulaziz gave the assurance while fielding question from the journalists, said “It’s a most for me to win the last match for me to qualify to the Premier league in the country.

“My players responded very well as you can see for yourself in today’s match, they play good and we win 4-1 against our visitors Mighty Jet of Jos despite that they got one goal at towards the end of the match.

“everyone is looking for winning, it’s not only we the Wikki Tourists are looking for win, but everyone in the table most win his last match before qualifying to the Nigeria Premier League (NFL) and we’re sure of winning our match by God grace.

“We’ll preparation has already started since from today’s match, we’ll redouble our efforts adopt new strategies and techniques patterns to be able to win the match. And my boys have assured and promised to do all what’s take to win the last match to make us qualify”,

In his respond the chief coach of Mighty Jet of Jos, coach Najin Sani appreciated his boys despite losing the match and commended the officials for successful match officiating and pledged to win his last match encounter.

Some of the supporters interview after the match Auwal Isah and Peter Moses expressed their happiness and urged the players to do their best and play as a team to win the last match and aviod individual games.

Our correspondent reports that the game ended 4-1 in favour of Wikki Tourists FC with a hardtrick by Ahmed Abubakar “Lamido” over Mighty Jet of Jos, Plateau state, placing Wikki Tourists at 3rd position in the table with 29 goals.