Vigilante Operatives Allegedly Torture 60-Year-Old Man to Death for Selling Water Tank in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a tragic incident, as suspected vigilante operatives allegedly tortured a 60-year-old man to death in Anambra State.

The incident reportedly happened at Ndị Nza Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the State, where the victim, simply identified as Mr. Kenneth, was subjected to a painful death, over an alleged family issue.

It was gathered that the victim reportedly sold a water tank in his family house and used the money to solve family issues, which made his younger brother to invite the vigilante group to arrest and torture him.

Mr. Kenneth, however, could no make it alive, as his arrestors tortured him to death in the process.

This is corroborated by a video currently trending on the social, which, which shows the victim as he was tied hands to back, while two men were flogging him on his bare body, both with cutlass and stick, in a setting that looks like a security office.

One of the tormentors was also seen in the video tilting Mr. Kenneth’s manhood with cutlass in the process of the torture, while he continued to groan under pains and roll on the ground like a baby. A woman, suspected to be the wife of the victim, was also heard crying in the background of the video as the victim was being tortured.

The viral video was also shared by a Nigerian activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who took to his social media handles to call on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to intervene in the matter to get justice for Mr. Kenneth and also bring the perpetrators of such barbaric crime to book.

He wrote:

“A 60 YEAR OLD MAN, MR. KENNETH FROM TORTURED TO DEATH BY HIS OWN PEOPLE.

“Kenneth was said to have sold a water tank in his family house and used the money to solve family issues. His younger brother arrested him with Vigilante group. He was tortured for hours and died in the process. As he was being tortured, he continuously asked them “WHAT DID I DO”? They responded to him that he stole.

I wish to call Governor @ccsoludo and Anambra State Police Command to act accordingly and ensure these perpetrators don’t escape justice.

“Currently his wife and children are subjected to fear and intimidation as they have vowed to deal with them if they continue to seek for justice for the death of Mr Kenneth.

“Ndi Nza Ozubulu, Anambra State, Stop shying away from this case and protect the deceased wife and children.”

When contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu said he had seen the video trending on the social media. He, however, said that the Command has swung into action and is making efforts to connect with the family members of the victim to have adequate information on what happened.

The PPRO also revealed that the Command has informed the Ozubulu community leadership to tell the victim’s family members to come forward with information that will help the police to carry out adequate investigation into the matter.

Watch video below: