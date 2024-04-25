I can only go to sleep when the safety of my people is guaranteed – Gov Bala Mohammed

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Dr Bala Mohammed has said that he normally goes to sleep every day only if the lives and security of the people is safe and secure from any form of attacks.

Besides, the governor said that his administration is also working tirelessly to ensure that food is available on the tables of every citizen in respective of his/her status.

The governor made the statement in his presentation to the attendees of the Air War Course (AWC) of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF during their curtsey visit at New Exco Chamber Government House, Wednesday in Bauchi.

According to the governor, “what make a successful government is good leadership, make the people concern as your priority so that you can be able to achieve your goals and vision.

He said “as we came on board, we established a synergy between all our traditional and religious leaders, different political groups and interests groups together with even nowing our intention which greatly aid to our success in keeping peace in the state.

“apart from that, sincerity of puporse also plays significant role as well as doing what people need at the grassroot like; building of hospital, clinics, school classrooms, roads construction and empowerment respectively.

The former FCT minister during his paper presentation told the gathering that the state under his stewardship has witnessed series of developments which make the state one of the most peaceful and leading state in the entire Northeast sub-region.

He assured the delegation of his administration determination in ensuring the continued peace in the state among all citizens in respective of one’s religion and political differences.

He disclosed that the state government is planning to hold a trade fair in the next two weeks as well as to hold summit with view to open up for both local and foreign investors to come.

Earlier speaking Air Vice Marshal Adebayo Gabriel Kehinde acknowledged the substantial contribution of Governor Bala to the Nigerian Air Force and other security outputs.

Gabriel Kehinde told the governor that the College had decided to choose Bauchi state because the outstanding performance of the Governor in term of security by making Bauchi one of the peaceful place in the North-East and country at large.

He explained that the state tour visit course has provide the officers to discuss on critical issues concerning contemporary security situation that affect our peace and safety adding that the participants where able to go through between practicals and theories as working accidiously to proffer solutions issues bordering arm bandatry and human security in relation to Bauchi State in particular and the Nigerian Nation at large.