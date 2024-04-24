Herdsmen Strike Again, Cut Off Man’s Finger in Anambra (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In the midst of the controversy trailing the alleged kidnap, rape and extortion of some individuals by herdsmen in Anambra State, the herdsmen have yet launched another bloody and dangerous attack in the state.

It is no longer news that about five persons (road users) were reportedly kidnapped in two separate attacks, while three of them were allegedly raped, and a whopping sum of millions of naira collected as ransom for the victims’ release by some herdsmen operating in some bushes around Ukwulu community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the State, just within a space of five days.

Although, the Anambra State Government, the Dunukofia Local Government Chairman, and the Traditional Ruler of Ukwulu have dismissed the reports as untrue and handiworks of propagandists and mischief makers; some members of the public still insist and argue that there are elements of truth in the stories, as were written by the victims themselves.

However, while these arguments about the factuality or the factualness and the fictitiousness of the stories are yet to douse, suspect herdsmen have reportedly launched another attack, now bloody attack, on another road user in the State.

While the previous attacks were said to have happened around the Ukwulu—Nawgu axis, the recent attack, which reportedly happened last night, was said to have occured along the Achalagu Road, off Nando community in Anambra East Local Government Area of the State.

This was corroborated by videos currently trending on the social media, which shows the victim with blood gushing out from the cut part of his finger.

Recounting his encounter, the victim, in the video, said he had a face-off with his attackers and had already grabbed and beaten up one of them who could not escape on time, until he took advantage of chances to pull out his knife, cut his finger and disappeared into the forest amid the thick darkness of the night.

Watch the videos below: