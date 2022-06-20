Ekiti Guber Election: APC rejoices, thanks electorates, promises to be magnanimous in victory

Advertisement

Ekiti State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed it’s satisfaction and joy at the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election, promising not to take the wish of the people for granted.

The party also appreciated the electorates for their overwhelming support for the party’s candidate, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who won with a wide margin to emerge the Governor-elect of the State.

Speaking through its State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, the party said winning an election had never been an easy task, and the party had to put so much effort into it.

“It is a vote of confidence on our party and we will hold it in trust for our people,” Dipe assured, and that APC will be magnanimous to other parties that contested the election, even in victory.

“We had to travel a lot and also had to meet so many new people. We did not only make promises but also have determined to fulfill them with sincerity of purpose.”

Terming the electoral performance as historic, Dipe said the results showed that the people have bestowed their trust in the Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji of APC who they see as one of them and will not let them down in any facet of life.

“The result shows that Ekiti people have trust in the APC as a party and Dr. John Kayode Fayemi’s administration, which will be handing the baton to his successor within the party in person of BAO,” Dipe said

According to him, APC as a party was focused and organized going to the election. “We worked as a team and like a toolset,” Dipe said, adding that the outcome of the election was a reflection of the hope of the people that once they entrust their present and future to APC as a party, progress and good values will no longer elude them.”

The outcome of the election can also be seen as a show of recognition and appreciation of the role played by our candidate, now the Governor-elect, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji in the creation of the State, even while he was in his twenties.

“We thank the electorates for voting massively for our candidate to emerge victorious in the election. We know that their expectations are high and and we are promising them we will fulfill all our promises, including provision of good leadership in the coming years.”

Dipe also attributes his party’s performance at the poll to the contract between it and the people of Ekiti in ensuring that the latter experiences stability which will aid development under the leadership of BAO.

“It is a vote of confidence on our party and we are not going to take it for granted. The incoming governor Biodun Oyebanji will not deviate from the path already laid by the predecessor in office, Gov. John Kayode Fayemi.”

“Oyebanji’s government will be pro-people. It will favour the young and old, male and female. Workers will enjoy, artisans will enjoy, both the organized and informal sectors will enjoy, the faith-based institutions will not be left out,” Dipe assured.