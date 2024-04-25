8.4 C
New York
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Gov Bala Mohammed order for upward review of traditional rulers allowances

N/East
Gov Bala Mohammed order for upward review of traditional rulers allowances
Gov Bala Mohammed order for upward review of traditional rulers allowances

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi state governor Dr Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has directed the state’s ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to begin the process of upward review the allowances of traditional rulers in the state.

The Governor gave the order when the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farooq led traditional rulers from the emirate on a sallah homage held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Bauchi.

Gov Bala Mohammed order for upward review of traditional rulers allowances
Gov Bala Mohammed order for upward review of traditional rulers allowances

Mohammed said the upward review of the allowances is to meet the needs of the traditional rulers by addressing their challenges faced in discharging their assigned responsibilities, so as to discourage them against engaging in corruption and other related activities.

READ ALSO  Hardship: POWA President put smile on widows, PWDs with empowerment items in Bauchi

The governor who appreciated the understanding and mutual working relationship existing between his administration and members of traditional institution in the state and promised government’s continued support to the institution to achieve the desired objectives.

Earlier, the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farooq commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his administration’s developmental projects in which the emirate is beneficiary and reaffirmed his Emirate’s support and loyalty to the present administration.

The Emir told the governor that his Emirate has directed all mosques within the emirate to embark on a fervent prayers for the support of the present administration in the state to succeed.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
We’ll work in tandem with NAF, other security agencies to foster good governance – Gov Bala Mohammed 
Next article
I can only go to sleep when the safety of my people is guaranteed – Gov Bala Mohammed

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  We'll work in tandem with NAF, other security agencies to foster good governance - Gov Bala Mohammed 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.