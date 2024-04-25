Gov Bala Mohammed order for upward review of traditional rulers allowances

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi state governor Dr Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has directed the state’s ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to begin the process of upward review the allowances of traditional rulers in the state.

The Governor gave the order when the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farooq led traditional rulers from the emirate on a sallah homage held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Bauchi.

Mohammed said the upward review of the allowances is to meet the needs of the traditional rulers by addressing their challenges faced in discharging their assigned responsibilities, so as to discourage them against engaging in corruption and other related activities.

The governor who appreciated the understanding and mutual working relationship existing between his administration and members of traditional institution in the state and promised government’s continued support to the institution to achieve the desired objectives.

Earlier, the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farooq commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his administration’s developmental projects in which the emirate is beneficiary and reaffirmed his Emirate’s support and loyalty to the present administration.

The Emir told the governor that his Emirate has directed all mosques within the emirate to embark on a fervent prayers for the support of the present administration in the state to succeed.