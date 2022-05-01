Advertisement

From.Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi State Sector Command of has confirmed the death of two people while 3 others were seriously injured in a fatal multiple accident barely 24 hours to the 2022 Eid-el-Fitir sallah celebration.

The confirmation was contained in a road traffic crash (RTC) report from Zebra 30 RS12.14 Toro /Magama Station in Toro LGA of the Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC).

The route of the accident is Panshanu on the Toro-Bauchi route while the nature of RTC was fatal involving 2 vehicles, commercial Sharon Volkswagen mini bus and a privately driven Honda Civic car with registration numbers TRR808XA and JMT940RL respectively.

According to the report, the probable cause of the RTC was speed limit violation (SPV) and lost of control (LOC) by the drivers.

“A total of 3 Male Adults were injured while 2 Male Adults were killed out of the total number of 5 Male Adults involved in the crash. The type of injuries were cuts and bruises. “

The report jointly issued by SRC SA Jeremiah Unit Command (UC) RS12.14 Toro and ACC JO BEBIA today saturday and made available to reporter’s said that the crash occurred on 29/04/2022 at eight o’clock in the night, and was reported at 8:15pm hrs while the operative of FRSC arrived at the scene 8:20pm making a response time of 5mins.

The FRSC operative took the injured victims to the General Hospital in Toro for medical attention while dead bodies were deposited at the hospital mortuary also the obstruction has been cleared.

The Command appealed to road users to the cautious while driving considering the heavy traffic that will be witnessed during the Sallah period reminding them that only the living do celebrate.