Vice President Kashim Shettima To Speak At 2nd Chronicle Roundtable May 2, 2024

Vice President of the Federal Republic Senator Kashim Shettima will be speaking on the Tinubu Administration’s Economic and Social Agenda: How it will transform Nigeria at the 2nd Chronicle Roundtable on Thursday, May 2, 2004. The Vice President is the Guest Speaker at the Roundtable. The event is organized by 21st Century Media Services, publishers of 21st Century Chronicle, as part of its public service enlightenment series.

A statement signed by Mahmud Jega, Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, said former Finance Minister Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman, who is currently the Board Chairman of Ministry of Finance Incorporated, will chair the occasion. It will hold at the Ladi Kwali Hall of the Abuja Intercontinental Hotel, formerly known as Sheraton Hotel. The statement said ministers, senior government officials, corporate chieftains and diplomats are expected at the event. Invitation is open to the public.

The 1st Chronicle Roundtable took place in Abuja in 2022.