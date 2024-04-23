Bauchi ready to bolster, transform healthcare services – Gov. Bala Mohammed 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed says his administration remains committed to optimising the healthcare services as part of efforts to bolster and transform the system in the state.

He made this known when he received the Bauchi UNICEF Field Office in his office, saying the visit will bloster the partnership between the Bauchi State Government towards providing high-quality and effective healthcare services to the people of the state.

Mohammed added that since the inception of his administration, the BASG had been collaborating with the UNICEF and other partners to positively transform the lives of children and their mothers, specifically in the areas of immunisation, nutrition, water sanitation and hygiene as well as child maternal and healthcare services.

According to the governor, his administration has constructed and renovations of mothern 50 healthcare centres, 3 general hospitals and renovations and equiping of over 250 primary healthcare centres across the 20 LGA of the state.

In addition, the State government also recruited 5600 health worker’s, and granting approval of employment of 100 medical doctors, adding that his administration has introduced pre-service scheme to support students in health related studies to contribute to health services in the state.

He disclosed that efforts is being made to improve the take off salaries and allowances of the health worker’s so as to motivate and change them in the health services, as we as enrolling all civil service in health insurance scheme and realised funds.

The former minister of the FCT also informed the visitors that the state government recently organised a health summit with the aims of looking up to the progress and challenges with a view to enhancing, improving on them.

He further disclosed that the state government is among the first to allocated 15 percent of it’s total budget to health sector inline with the Abuja declaration in the country. And equally committed in fullfilment for the release of all outstanding counterpart funding for proper implementation of projects in the state.

“I wish to acknowledged the construction of new oxygen collection center in the state and building hospital of over billions of naira.

“we equally appreciated the UNICEF efforts in facility’s and building capacity of health worker’s and continuing support for community structures including volunteer and community mobilizer, training of Mama to Mama support groups and caregivers influecers among others.

Earlier speaking, leader of the delegation and UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Dr Tushar Rane appreciated Mohammed’s for his administration’s policies and programmes.

Tushar said the partnership will ensure every Bauchi child has access to nutrition and is immunised to be protected against communicable diseases so that they will one day contribute positively to the development of the society.

Other delegation during the visit was the Nigeria UNICEF Child Health Ambassador Ms.Kate Henshaw, were she emphasized the need for every child to have access to nutrition and been immunised.