Governor Fintiri approves N4.7B for new stadium

N/East
By Umar Usman Duguri.

 

In fulfilment of his electoral promise of rebuilding new Adamawa state through multiple initiatives, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s led state executive council approves the sum of N4.7 Billion naira for the construction of new befitting global standard ultra-modern stadium that world boost sporting activities and socioeconomic activities in the state and the country at large during festivities and other national assignment.

This development came barely week after approval to rebuild destroyed market to modern one after an inferno site in Yola the capital city of Adamawa, which was an impromptu but, meaningful considering its significance in bringing succor to the victims as well as deliberate attempt to improve the economy of the state and the business men and women in Adamawa.

Proposed rebuild market according to Governor Fintiri would calm and douse the pains experienced as a result of the inferno incident that occurred. He further assured of thorough  investigation into the matter in order to prevent eventual occurrence.

 

