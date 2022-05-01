Advertisement

CHEKWAS OKORIE:

Odyssey of Courage in Nation-Building.

A BOOK REVIEW

Title: APGA and THE IGBO QUSTION.

Author: Chief Dr. Chekwas Okorie.

Publisher: Our Saviour Printing Press Ltd, Enugu.

Year of Publication: 2022.

Pages: 341.

Reviewer: Professor Obasi Igwe

c/o Department of Political Science,

University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Abuja, Thursday, April 28, 2022.

WHAT APGA MEANT FOR NIGERIA

APGA was the first authentic expression of the Igbo desire for

political self-rehabilitation after the calamities of the civil war.

Through the APGA the Igbo sought a full-fledged peaceful reintegration

into the political process and together with others who keyed into the

pan-Nigerian mission of the party, a determined effort to rebuild the

country on truly strong, just and patriotic foundations. Dr. Alex

Ekwueme’s G-34 and its PDP product that successfully fought for a

peaceful transition from military to civil rule, having denied him the

presidency and, as such preempted a full Igbo reintegration into the

Nigerian political mainstream, it was left to the APGA to attempt the

attainment of this goal. Along the same line, while Ojukwu was

welcomed back by the NPN, it was not clear whether its strong elements

really wanted him at the central political stage, and it once again

became the lot of the APGA to facilitate for him a strong platform for

a Presidential quest and further political rehabilitation and, through

him also the Igbo, despite the considerable disputes surrounding the

elections.

Apart from the two highlights, the APGA also gave a multitude of

Nigerians a voice, and these were not restricted to the Igbo, but

actually included substantial parts of the broader East, the Middle

Belt and South, and even from within the far North. These were mainly

people who desired something different from the usual and

retrogressive routines that the ruling parties represented. It was not

surprising, therefore, that at one point, the APGA was believed to

have actually beaten other competitors in almost a third of the 36

states and gaining ground in the rest when it was rolled back by

agitated reactionary forces.

The APGA had nevertheless built a formidable ideological following

that maintained the vision of Nigeria as an egalitarian and just

society, which has all along defined the Igbo worldview and alive up

to this day. Yes, the dynamic APGA dream was a great, patriotic and

worthy one, given a blow all round from the inside and outside,

forcing it to degenerate from a macrocosm of pan-national ideas to a

microcosm of single-state reality, but still harboring the original

patriotic pan-Nigerian objectives that defined its popularity. Today,

with a single Governor among the thirty-six or thirty-seven states and

many gubernatorial and other aspirants, and still retaining her

ideology of unity, popular liberation and harmonious coexistence, at a

time that large sections are asking for a President of Nigeria of Igbo

extraction, it is hoped that the positive ideas for which the original

APGA was known could form an essential part of the patriotic

foundations for a peaceful transition from the existing chaos to a

true nationhood built on equity, justice and secure lives.

Such APGA ideal is what the book we are launching today is all about.

It’s not exactly like the transformation of the Egbe Omo Oduduwa or

Afenifere into the Action Group, (AG), or the Northern Peoples’

Congress into the Nigerian Peoples’ Congress (NPC), because ab initio

the two parties bore explicitly ethnic and regional connotations. The

APGA was birthed in a corner with uniquely dire objective conditions,

but with the goal of uplifting the entirety of Nigeria unto modern

nationhood, by harnessing the experiences of a people historically

committed to that patriotic responsibility. According to elder

statesman, Dr. Uma Eleazu (abridged), the APGA was:

A party that has correctly analyzed the ills of Nigeria … the need for

ethnic cohesion … intergenerational understanding … with a vision of

the future for Nigeria and … to create a structural base for its

realization … it attracted membership from across … the country. In

its first outing in the 2003 national elections, from all indications,

it outperformed even the ruling party and nearly toppled the

applecart. Success often attracts enemies. The powers that be, decided

it must not happen … enemies. The powers that be, decided it must not

happen … enemies of Nigerian Unity … who by their chicanery, destroyed

the APGA dream for Nigeria where peace and justice with equity will

reign.

This is the story carried in this wonderful book, told by the man at

the very centre of the political convulsions. The reader will discover

another angle to the narrative: despite any and everything, the book

did offer a ray of hope for the future of the country if the right

lessons are adhered to.

THE AUTHOR

Many writers, including C. Wright-Mills had alluded to the obvious

possibilities of using biography to understand history, especially in

the circumstance in which the individual played a central or dominant

part in the latter. The book is not yet a biography of Chief Dr.

Chekwas Okorie, but some aspects of the circumstance that led to the

creation of the APGA and the trajectory it took up to the point in

time treated in the book were significantly influenced by the

personality of the man as could be gleaned from the work. Indeed, the

work revealed much about the personality of the politician and

pioneer.

Lord John Henry Palmerston, one-time British Prime Minister, made a

declaration that has yet to leave mankind in the practice of politics,

to the effect that there are neither permanent friends nor permanent

enemies, but only permanent interests. Too many politicians appear to

be perfectly guided by this assertion as much as they do similar ones

from Niccolo Machiavelli. Hence, despite its doubtful ethical value

and universal applicability, that Palmerstonian view has since time

been transformed into a doctrine by many political actors. However, a

reader of this book might discover that Chekwas Okorie to good extent

contradicted that doctrine. Both those that opposed and subverted him,

the author still kept many of them as friends, and to whomsoever that

contributed to the efforts of the APGA, Chief Chekwas extended as much

gratitude as is possible despite any changes of relationship

afterwards. In other words, Chekwas seems to be inclined towards the

Rotarian principle of make new friends but keep the old ones.

Nigerian leaders should learn from such politics without bitterness.

That contributed in making Chief Chekwas a good political socializer

he has interacted virtually with everyone that mattered in the

Nigerian politics of this 21st century, ranging from the extremely

radical, and across the centrists to the extremely conservative, all

in his search for dependable allies in nation-building. With a Ph.D.

in Humanities and Leadership, he is an intellectual par excellence

and, as many who watch or read his interviews could testify, is always

at home with any level of scholarly discourse. He is not a friend of

Muhammadu Buhari because he is President, but had all along been in

sympathy and solidarity with him during the candidate’s sundry court

and other travails at a time that Chekwas believed that the man was

being unnecessarily oppressed by the vindictive Nigerian system.

Hence, Chekwas Okorie is more than simply an Igbo rights crusader, but

actually benefitting from his experience as an Igbo who knows what

marginalization is, and therefore obliged to work, staring with the

APGA, for a solution not only favourable to the Igbo, but of general

benefit to all Nigerians.

THE BOOK PROPER and the IGBO QUESTION

Hardly could an average Nigerian pick this book without reading it to

the end, NEPA or no NEPA. It is a piece of 21st century Nigerian

political history revealing the unprecedented roadblocks any truly

honest man dedicated to emancipate the suffering masses encounters,

even from erstwhile friends and allies. People are talking of Igbo

Presidency; the book reveals that Chekwas was at least among the first

true nationalists that foresaw its necessity for Nigeria, and

attempted to use the APGA to realize it for the good of all citizens.

The book further revealed how he founded the Igboezue Cultural

Association to conscientize and rally the Igbo towards a full Nigerian

political integration, before eventually forming the APGA in 2002

after about seven years of strenuous efforts. The motto of the

Igboezue was Onye Aghana Nwanneya. “Let no one leave his brother or

sister behind”. The Igboezue, while it lasted in the years it was

active, did more work for Igbo unity in the context of One Nigeria

than any other Igbo cultural organization, from 1970 till today.

Directly and indirectly the book particularly explored the “Igbo

Question” that Chief Chekwas Okorie presumed, so to say, that he could

solve through the instrumentality of the APGA. Leaving aside, without

overlooking the Chief’s views on the matter, our Review believes that

such Igbo Question are simply the issues around the political

rehabilitation of the Igbo after the devastating civil war that

consumed millions of innocent souls. Those outside a war zone may not

fully appreciate the effects of war upon a people. That unnecessary

war remains the primary source of the Igbo Question in Nigeria.

The war affected every single Igbo family as well as a lot of other

Easterners, all of whom needed a mental, psychological, material and

political rehabilitation from the partial to a full embrace of

Nigerian nationhood. Issues around this egalitarian rehabilitation

became the Igbo Question that the APGA failed or was pushed into

failure, the Igbo Question remains unanswered and, maybe, should now

be helped into solution through the Affirmative Presidency of the Igbo

being canvassed nationwide.

The book clarifies that the entire country was the APGA constituency

and what good sought for the Igbo was to apply in equal measure to all

Nigerians. The object of the APGA was in effect to make all

nationalities in the country, including the Igbo, to be full and equal

partakers in the Nigerian project.

The tragedy that befell the APGA, its origins and entire process are

widely captured in the book. The narrative shows that Chief Chekwas

Okorie didn’t deserve the treatment that many erstwhile friends and

allies plotted against him. He brought many substantially ignored into

limelight, politically rehabilitated many that were held at

arms-length by a skeptical public, and brought hope to some that were

frustrated by the helplessness of a disunited Igbo in the volatile

Nigerian political terrain. And still, no reason could prevail,

nothing more ennobling than vulgar materialism could restrain those

that plotted to snatch the APGA just in order to drag it down from a

prospective pan-Nigerian party to one still struggling to stay alive

in a single state.

As many readers can find out, other than stating the facts as he saw,

Chief Chekwas was still not bitter, whether towards Chief Victor Umeh

or Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the Ikemba, in the wonderful, some

would say, ignoable roles they played in almost totally destroying the

otherwise great and promising party. Not a single patriotic person was

happy with the destruction of the APGA. “My journey with Ezeigbo is a

long journey” said Chief Chekwas of Ojukwu:

But I will restrict myself to the …. Political coup d’etat … we had

been having our normal meetings and …. APGA was rated as the most

peaceful … most stable of the major political parties, until 15th

December 2004 when, out of the blues, a group of members of the

National Working Committee (NWC) led by then Treasurer, Chief Victor

Umeh, went to the NUJ press centre … Abuja, and addressed a press

conference in which he reeled out series of very damaging allegations

against me. It came to me as a surprise because none of those

allegations ever came up for discussion in our normal meetings. Yet

they went ahead and announced my suspension when the constitution of

the party has no provision for the suspension of the National

Chairman.

One orchestration followed the other and at long last the result is

the APGA as it is today. The hope is that somehow someday, there would

be enough support and goodwill generated to successfully rebuild the

party to cover a wider government space than it is now. For, while the

creator is now happily in the APC, he may not have forgotten the child

he gave into marriage elsewhere. Chief Chekwas Okorie has written not

in order to condemn any friends, but to constructively narrate an

aspect of history which only him as a central actor could more

factually bring into limelight, perhaps, in order to improve conduct

and better able to prepare the younger generations for the tasks

ahead.

“A New Vista Beckons”, so promised an optimistic Chief Chekwas in the

13th Chapter after various efforts at reconciliation had failed. They

would always fail. Struggles between materialism and idealism had

always been a negation of each other, and no negative contradictions

every yielded a compromise except a very temporary one to enable a

regrouping of hostile forces. Chekwas was aiming at one objective, his

colleagues were after something else, mirroring the general situation

in Nigeria. In the country, except and until progressive forces become

stronger than those after personal gains crass materialism would

always win over and above true nationhood founded upon equity and

justice.

TIMING and LESSONS FOR NIGERIA

Let political actors continue to write, each offering to Nigerians the

benefits of their experience. Many would of necessity challenge

aspects of every narrative, but people, especially of the internet age

know how to separate the chaff from the grain. In its totality, the

APGA was all about Nigeria surviving as a country providing equally,

justly, adequately and peacefully for all her citizens with no

distinctions as to class, tribe, tongue, gender, religion or whatever.

For Nigeria to survive as a harmoniously united people it has to be

upon a common civilizational principle that every genuine patriot can

key into to harness the latent energies of the teaming youths for the

balanced development and modernization of the country, to enable her

assume a worthy place within the comity of nations. This requires a

humane and competent commitment to address the cleavages that are

always attempting to tear the country apart. These fissiparous

challenges issue from class, tribe, religion, region, and unequal

distribution of state power. Hence intra- and inter- class

contentions, ethno religious antagonisms, regionalism, and inordinate

struggle for state power. Because of the absence of such a common

civilizational principle or ideology, Nigeria is tearing apart

spiritually, hoping that it would not also tear apart physically. That

civilizational principal is the modern democratic secular state.

It is modern because it abolishes all the survivals of primitivism,

emancipating women and youths by legalizing the one man one wife

principle, and equally prohibiting all other practices that are

inconsistent with civilized life. It is democratic because it promotes

the various freedoms, not only electoral, associated with civilized

society such as equal laws and equal applications under the Common Law

system practiced almost worldwide. It is also secular because it

firmly supports the freedom of belief and association, enjoining state

and other public institutions to not promote or advance the cause of

any faith and for any faith not to interfere in political affairs. And

finally with its secularity, which constitutionalizes and encourages

the people to a common legality instead of parallelism, and the

approved institutions of state as their only source of protection,

there is a natural evolution of the country from a state “united” by

force, to a nation-state united by a voluntary common destiny.

Given the volatile situation in the country today, the book on the

APGA is well timed, coinciding as it is with the unresolved questions

of direction and essence facing Nigeria. Can Nigeria survive as it is?

Should the country be restructured or not? If restructuring what

should be the federating units of the new polity: should they be

ethnic nationalities, regions without regard to ethnic nationalities,

groupings with religious considerations; simply what? If not

restructuring, shall we continue to manage with the existing military

organized states created with little or no considerations for cultural

and other synergy, and simple devolve more powers to them, with

corresponding military-security, resource ownership and control,

ideological and other reforms? Whatever route Nigeria chooses to take,

for her to become a truly united and harmonious nation-state, there is

no avoiding the modern democratic secular state of equal laws and

equal applications as the civilizational bases of our continued

existence. Such is the major challenge posed and something to be

learnt from the APGA story.