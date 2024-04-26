NNPC Ltd Says Cause of Tightness in Fuel Supply Resolved

Press Release

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to clarify that the tightness in the supply of Premium Motor Spirit currently being experienced in some areas across the country is as a result of logistics issues and that they have been resolved.

It also wishes to reiterate that the prices of petroleum products are not changing.

It urges Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is a sufficiency of products in the country.

Olufemi O. Soneye

Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd.

Abuja