8.4 C
New York
Friday, April 26, 2024
Search
Subscribe

NNPC Ltd Says Cause of Tightness in Fuel Supply Resolved

Press Releases
NNPC Ltd Says Cause of Tightness in Fuel Supply Resolved
NNPC

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Press Release

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to clarify that the tightness in the supply of Premium Motor Spirit currently being experienced in some areas across the country is as a result of logistics issues and that they have been resolved.
It also wishes to reiterate that the prices of petroleum products are not changing.
It urges Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is a sufficiency of products in the country.

Olufemi O. Soneye
Chief Corporate Communications Officer
NNPC Ltd.
Abuja

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
ONSA Arms Deal: N4.6b was Traced to Bafarawa’s Son-Witness Tells Court
Next article
President Tinubu Meets With Prime Minister Mark Rutte Of Netherlands, Details Roadmap For Enhanced Trade Opportunities Across Sectors

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  President Tinubu To Embark On Official Visit To Netherlands And Attend Economic Forum In Saudi Arabia

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.