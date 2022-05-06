Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said he, as a firm believer of Nigeria, justice and equity, abhors sectionalism, nepotism and division.

Mohammed was speaking today while interacting with stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Yenegoa, Bayelsa state capital.

Governor Bala who depicts Bayelsa as his second home, said he has come to where he will never take for granted, to make consultation with elders, statesmen and stakeholders as well as seeking their blessings on his presidential aspiration.

While commending his Bayelsa counterpart Governor Diri, Mohammed said the Miracle Governor deserves accolades for his outstanding performance adding that he appreciates the warm welcome and solidarity to him.

He added that unity and security will be strengthened under his watch if given the chance to lead Nigeria saying that he is running for the presidency for the interest of the nation.

Responding, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri who described Governor Bala as workaholic, resourceful miraculous said, to Bayelsans see the Bauchi Governor as their son and will continue to encourage and support him.

Diri added that Mohammed has the goodwill of Bayelsa and the citizens of the state for their belief in his patriotism, hence the need to support him and the People’s Democratic Party to strengthen the cordial relationship between Bauchi, Bayelsa, Nigeria and Nigerians at large.