Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said he is not unaware of the hardship, division and insecurity Nigerians have faced under the APC administration, adding that he is conscious of the need for team work for a better Nigeria.

Mohammed disclosed this today while interacting with his Edo counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and delegates in Benin.

Governor Bala said Nigerians continue to beckon and express confidence in him and his presidential aspiration adding that unity and progress of Nigeria will remain his top priority.

While commending Obaseki’s administration for its victory in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the citizens of Edo, Mohammed said the PDP remains the Africa’s largest political party that actualizes the aspiration of young Nigerians for a brighter future.

Responding, Governor Godwin Obaseki who is inspired by Bala’s outstanding performance in infrastructure said he has been an exemplary leader who shall be trusted to lead.