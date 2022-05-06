Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said he, as an advocate of the doctrine of necessity, he is contesting for the presidency to rescue Nigerians from maladministration, nepotism, division and rancor.

Mohammed made this known today when he paid a courtesy visit to his Delta counterpart, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Asaba, the state capital where he interacted with stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and delegates on his presidential aspiration.

According to Mohammed as someone who has benefitted from the Nigerian project, he will reduce the infrastructural gaps, provide services, create synergy and peace between the citizens.

Responding, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who commended Bala Mohammed for the visit, said he is aware of the tremendous achievements of his Bauchi counterpart in the area of education, health and poverty alleviation adding that he will continue to support him succeed.

Okowa added that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will salvage Nigeria by improving the lives of her citizens hence the need for Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for the Party in the forthcoming election.