Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Muslims across the six emirates of Bauchi, katagum , Misau, Jama’are, Ningi and Dass have celebrated EIdel-Fitr peacefully amidst pomp and peagentry.

As early as seven o’clock in the morning Muslims from all walk of life started trooping to eid praying ground to pray for two rakaats prayer to mark the end of Ramadan fast.

The emir of Bauchi Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu arrived the eid praying ground first and Governor Bala Mohammed joined him in company of government dignitaries before the commencement of the two rakaat prayer led by the Bauchi Chief Imam.Bala Ahmad Baban innah

In his sermon at the end of two raka’at prayers to mark the Eid el fitr celebration in Bauchi eid praying ground today Monday,

The Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque Alhaji Bala Ahmed Baban Inna stressed the importance of paying alms, and advised muslims in the country to repent and go back to Allah in order to get sustainable peace in the country.

He said leaders, common man politicians and all of us committed sin in one way or the other but Allah said in the quar’an we will puts you in trouble once you disobey the command of Allah which is the reason why we have found ourselves in difficulties like poverty, unemployment, corruption, lack of credible leadership, insecurity and many other problems”

Imam Ahmad said people most change before Allah will change their situation, and advised muslims to change their way of life to better life with honesty and to pray for sustainable peace and stability in the country

He advised Governor Bala and other northern governors to address the Lingering strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in orde to save the education of our children.

The emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu urged the Governor to continue to support local vigilantes, hunters and other security agencies as part of effort to have sustainable peace.

The two raka’at prayers was observed peacefully in all parts of the state and a colourful durbar was held at the palace of the emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu. Where Governor Bala Muhammed and other dignitaries witnessed.

Many people interviewed expressed happiness for witnessing another eid celebration and urged the Government to do all they could to reduce the hardship experience by citizenry.