By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

A body of a slain young man has been found in a bush in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a viral social media video, the unidentified man who should be in his mid twenties was murdered and dumped in an unnamed bush, close to Omotag in Agbụanị Ukpor.

A masculine voice that accompanies the video, alleges that the deceased was abducted and murdered this morning as he went to buy something.

He also call on those who know the deceased to trace and evacuate before it decomposes in the bush.

Confirmation and reactions of the state’s Police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga is yet to be received on the matter.