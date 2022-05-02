Advertisement

The Conference of All Markets Traders in Anambra State (COMTAS),which comprises over 65 markets in Anambra State has asked Governor Chukwuma Soludo to immediately drop the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry of Anambra State, Dr.Obinna Ngonadi.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the group unequivocally condemned the non-inclusion of Anambra Statet Market Amalgamated Traders (ASMATA) and Bridgehead market executives in the market bodies sacked by the Government recently.

The group said that both ASMATA and Bridgehead market were involved in the flawed elections like Ogbaru Main Market and Ose Okwuodu market among other markets sacked by the Commissioner.

The statement signed by Chief Uzor A Uzor, chairman of COMTAS, accused the new Commissioner of “financial inducement, corporate corruption, abuse of office and lack of transformational leadership in line with the vision of Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

The Commissioner allegedly collected huge sums of money and that might be the reason he was unable to sack the two Market associations.

COMTAS called for immediate removal of Dr.Ngornadi without further delay saying that his first outing was mired with suspicion, controversy and alleged corruption.

They said his action was against the letter and spirit of ideal leadership which Prof Chukwuma Soludo promised Ndi Anambra.

” Everybody are aware the circumstances and methods of the election “selection” process which saw the emergence of the two bodies. Can anybody call the process that produced them election?

Where have elections been conducted in secrecy without markets constitution? Who witnessed these two bodies’ electioneering process?

Was it done few weeks before ex -governor Obiano exited”? they queried.

They equally asked the Commissioner to respond to the above raised posers and then immediately take honourable action by sacking these two bodies without further delay.

COMTAS said if within 14 days, the leadership of these two bodies’ were not sacked, COMTAS would mobilise all Traders to stage the mother of all protest that will shake the foundation of Anambra State. COMTAS cautioned.