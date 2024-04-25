8.4 C
Protesters storm APC headquarters, demands Ganduje’s, resignation

N/West

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

A multitude of demonstrators flooded the national headquarters in Abuja, echoing calls for Ganduje’s immediate departure.

This uproar stems from Ganduje’s recent suspension by a faction of his ward executive and the bribery allegations levelled against him by the Kano state government.

Amidst chants of solidarity and a sea of banners on Wednesday advocating for Ganduje’s resignation and the restoration of the APC chairmanship to the North Central region, the protesters implored Bola Tinubu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, to heed their demands and relocate party leadership to their locality.

Addressing the press in Abuja, the demonstrators, operating under the banner of Concerned Northern Central APC Stakeholders, denounced Ganduje’s prolonged tenure as a violation of the party’s zoning principles.

Muhammad Muhammad Saba, the leader of the protesters, said that, unlike the 37 APC state chairmen, the North Central region had issued a vote of no confidence in Ganduje and called for his immediate resignation.

He underscored the region’s feeling of betrayal, pointing to the appropriation of the APC national chairmanship position following the departure of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, notwithstanding the region’s substantial support for Tinubu during the 2023 presidential

This fervent display occurred merely two days after the Forum of APC State Chairmen expressed their support for Ganduje, endorsing his leadership during a visit to the party’s national secretariat.
.

