The police mammy market, one of the hottest drinking joints in Damaturu, Yobe State has been closed down over threats of bomb attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

The closure of the market, according to security source, was linked to the wave of attacks of the terrorists on drinking joints with two separate incidents at Giedam and Gashua which claimed over 10 persons.

The Damaturu police mammy market is located inside the Police Area Command Damaturu.

Our correspondent, who visited the market, confirms all shops were under lock and key contrary to the booming area of social nightlife in Damaturu, the state capital.

Further investigations showed that other drinking spots in the town, especially in the Jerusalem area have also been closed down for the same reasons.

A security source, who spoke in confidence with our reporters, confided the market will remain closed throughout the Sallah period until adequate security measures are taken.

Yobe Police Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkareem, who confirmed the closure of the market, told The Nation “the Police do not want to be embarrassed or caught unaware by these terrorists.

“With what happened at Geidam and Gashua, it is expedient on us to act proactively by closing down the Area Command Mammy Market until further notice.

“The police and security agencies are also collaborating with other places to ensure adequate protection of people and property.”