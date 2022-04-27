Advertisement

Demands unreserved apology.

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru has condemned the allegations of a governorship aspirant, Sen Julius Ucha against his person, saying it is false, misleading and disrespectful.

Nwifuru made this known through a press release made available to 247ureports by his media aide Leo Oketa, Wednesday 27th April, 2022 while reacting to the media report ascribed to Sen. Ucha, it was alleged that the speaker will attack him and other aspirants due to his endorsement by the Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi.

The press release reads thus “the noble attention of the Honourable Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has been drawn to a false, misleading, disreputable, and spiteful comments made against his person, by Sen. Julius Ali Ucha, during a press conference yesterday, April 26th, 2022.”

“While addressing the public during his press conference, Sen. Ucha noted, that he HEARD that Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru said, that he (Mr. Speaker) will attack him and his property in the State and other aspirants, because he has been endorsed.”

Furthermore “Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru typifies everything peaceful. His reverential and unassuming personality negates every single word employed by Sen. Ucha in his comments.”

“While it is a given, that a miniature amount of people will not accept the glorious endorsements of Speaker Nwifuru by our superlative Governor, leaders, men, women, and youths in Ebonyi State including the Ezza Nation, it is to say the least, proper, that Sen. Julius Ali Ucha who had before now, been perceived as a respectable stakeholder in the State, should not base such dreadful and false accusation on flimsy heresay.”

“Our beloved Governor and the Presidential hopeful of our country, Nigeria, His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi’s endorsement of Speaker Nwifuru for the Governorship position of the State come 2023, is not in anyway, a forceful hand denying any aspirant from pursuing his or her political ambition or foreclosing the purchase of forms by other aspirants.”

“Sen. Julius Ucha is advised to produce evidence where Mr. Speaker made those alleged comments or withdraw those demeaning statements and tender an unreserved apology to Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.”