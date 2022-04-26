Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The wife of late Biafran Warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Ezeigbo Gburugburu), Iyom Bianca Ojukwu has showered heart-warming motherly blessings and prayers on her twins, Chineme and Afamefuna, as they celebrated their 24th birthday.

Celebrating the duo on her Facebook wall, the former Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana and Spain, Bianca wrote, shared throwback photos of herself and her children along with a birthday message captioned ‘Happy Birthday Umu Ejima (Twins): Chineme and Afamefuna Odumegwu-Ojukwu’.

She wrote: “God is simply awesome! Where would I be without these precious gifts, my greatest accomplishment in this life?

“Chi is fondly called Nne m o (my mother), mummy’s PhD student, kind, considerate, patient and resourceful.

“And Afamefuna, the young Engineer; diligent, principled, calm and focused. I thank God for the privilege of being your mother.

“May He continue to envelop you in his love and care, guide and protect you both, and shower you with abundant blessings all the days of your lives? Happy Birthday, Twins!”

The union of iconic beauty, Bianca and her late husband, Ojukwu, is blessed with three children. The fraternal twins are the first offsprings, while the last child is Jordan Nwachukwu.

The male twin is Afamaefuna, while Chineme is the female twin. Christened after his paternal grandfather Louis Phillipe Odumegwu Ojukwu, Afamaefuna is apparently a chip of the old block.

Bianca’s twins are no doubt making her proud in their chosen careers. Her handsome son, Engineer Afamaefuna graduated from the University of North Texas in 2021, armed with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical and Energy Engineering.

His twin sister has a first degree in Business Administration from the University of Brighton, England. She also bagged a Master of Science Degree in International Business from the University of Loughborough in 2020.

Bianca fondly refers to her beautiful daughter as her handbag and bodyguard. Obviously influenced by her frequent tourist trips with her mum, her interest in the world of tourism was fired up.

The young lady has taken it a step further, as she is currently undergoing a Doctorate Degree in Tourism Dynamics and Development.

The lovely Bianca and Ojukwu’s twins are apparently cool-headed and focused in their life endeavors.