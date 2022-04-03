Advertisement

… Says No cause for alarm, situation under control

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Div of Nigerian Army, Jos, Major General Ibrahim Salau Aliyu has raised alarm that there are traces of bandits around the 3 states of Bauchi, Plateau and Taraba which make up the area of operational coverage of the 3 Division.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) who is also the Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General, Ibrahim Salau Ali raised the alarm when he paid a courtesy call on the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir at the Government House .

The GOC said that, “Your Excellency, the issue of cooperation is key in security matters, nobody can do it alone these days because security is a whole government approach. We really appreciate the support you have given us and we want to solicit for more support to enable us achieve our aims”.

Ibrahim Salau Ali added that, “I also want to mention the need for speedy resolution of the land disputes between the Brigade and the communities of Guru, Shadawanka, Kundan and others. Last year I commissioned a block of classrooms at Kobi Primary School, it is part of our community service and relationships.

“I will like to mention that recently we are having traces of bandits around Plateau, Taraba and Bauchi States. I want to intimate Your Excellency that we are going to be working with all the security agencies around the states to ensure that we bring peace to our people so that they can carry on with their legitimate activities for the development of the state and Nigeria in general”, he said.

The GOC added that, “I am delighted to have the privilege to be here today, I resumed as GOC on the 12th of July 2021, barely 9 months ago. I have been unable to see you since then until now, on several occasions when I come to Bauchi, you were away due to one reason or another. I am grateful that I am able to meet with you today”.

“Last year we held a competition here and you duly supported us to make it a huge success. You approved the use of the Hajj camp for us and the Deputy Governor was at the closing ceremony. We appreciate the support. Today again during the closing ceremony of our program, the SSG duly represented you. This is a great encouragement to us”, he added.

The Brigade Commander has told me of your constant support. We are grateful for that and hope it will continue. The COAS too sends his regards for the hospitality accorded him when he visited the state recently”.

In his response, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir commended the Nigerian Army for working round the clock to keep Nigeria and Nigerians safe urging it to do more.

The Governor stressed the need for quick resolution of the land problem between the Army and the host community stressing that there must be cordial relationship between the two bodies.

According to him, “You know that the land was given several years ago during the colonial era, now, development has caught up with the area, we cannot develop with the barracks here. We have intention of moving the barracks elsewhere, but, we need your cooperation if that must be done”.

The Governor added that, “We are working together to make sure that there is peace and people have rest of mind to do their businesses. We are ready to give you all the necessary support to ensure that you succeed in your operations”.

Bala Mohammed assured that his administration will continue to be proactive on Security issues because it is the first primary function of the government.