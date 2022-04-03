Advertisement

Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, is set launch a multi million Naira domestic animal fattening schemes designed to ensure a viable livestock sector in the state.

“The scheme, which is the first of its kind in Kano aims to enhance food security and improve incomes for especially youth and women”, the State Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba announced.

Animal resources are important assets that support the livelihoods of many rural dwellers and herders in the state but their full potentials are yet to be exploited.

“Basically, the initiative involves supporting people to engage in cattle fattening, small ruminants fattening and small ruminants’ reproduction schemes, with some level of private sector participation, under which local breeds of cattle, rams and goats will be procured, fattened for a certain period and sold for profit”.

Malam Ibrahim made this known while receiving executive members of Abim All Season Farmers Multi Purpose Cooperative Society, led by its Deputy President, Alh. Maje Kurawa, at the KSADP office in Kano.

He explained that an online portal has been designed and launched for the fattening schemes, for interested citizens to subscribe, adding that the move is a step towards improving livestock management for better nutrition and improved income.

Besides, the Coordinator stated that the project will invest in other livestock related activities including fodder production, grazing reserve development, improving animal health services and construction of about 200 milk collection centers.

Malam Ibrahim further revealed that the KSADP is working with Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, KNARDA and Sasakawa Africa, SSA to create unprecedented impact in the area of agriculture, particularly crops and legumes production in the state.

“This project is determined to work with organized farmers’ cooperatives such as your own, to achieve our target of contributing to reducing poverty and strengthening food and nutrition security in the state by developing agro-pastoral production systems”.

The leader of the delegation, Alh. Maje Kurawa, said the visit was to seek more information on the activities of the project and to consider the possibility of a synergy for mutual advantage.