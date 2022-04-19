Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Unidentified armed, on Easter Monday, kidnapped five wedding guests on their ways home in Anambra State.

Kidnapped on gunpoint, the wedding returnees were said to have attended the traditional marriage ceremony of a cousin brother to Commissioner for Special Duties in Anambra, Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa.

Alerting members of the public of the development, Commissioner Ezeokenwa said they were kidnapped around Akpo—Nkpologwu Road in Aguata Local Government Area of the state at about 10pm last night. He also revealed that no contact has been established with the abductees or their abductors, as at the press time.

He wrote: “The following friends of my cousin —Sampson Okafor, Chidozie Eze, Franklin Osuuagu, Chijioke Uduba, Benedict Ozoagwu — who visited for his traditional marriage yesterday (Monday) were kidnapped at gunpoint at about 10pm last night in Udo Village, Akpo (Aguata L.G.A.) along Akpo – Nkpologwu Road about 300m to Akpo Junction. We are yet to establish any contact with the victims.”

In his reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development, said the operation is currently ongoing to rescue the victims.