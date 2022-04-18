Advertisement

A coalition of various groups and Civil Society Organisations, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to consider Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for its Presidential ticket at the forthcoming primaries.

According to the group made up of Arewa Democratic Congress, Oodua Progressive Minds, Middle Belt Front, Niger Delta Patriotic Agents and other youth based and professional bodies; it is only Mohammed that possesses the qualities that would be generally accepted by all sections of the country.

A former Professor at City University, New York, and national coordinator of Rural Community Development Initiative, Engr. Ikenna Obum Ezenekwe, who addressed the press on behalf of the Coalition at a briefing in Abuja on Monday, said Gov. Mohammed stands out amongst other contestants.

“We are not members of any political party. We have, as a matter of patriotism, carried out independent investigations about various aspirants in the two major parties and we are confident to tell you that, His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed stands out amongst other contestants.

“He is one man that has no corruption case or allegation standing against him anywhere. In fact, he has repeatedly invited the public and challenged the antigraft agencies to advance with any crimal evidence they have against him.

“The last time the EFCC detained him for 49 days over a frivolous allegation, they could not prosecute him, and when he sued them, he was awarded a N5m damages against the EFCC. He is the only man with unchallenged social credentials and utmost integrity.

“Even as a member of the opposition during the 6th National Assembly, Senator Mohammed, as a detribalized Nigerian, stood with the Senate President, Senator David Mark and propounded the doctrine of necessity, which helped rescued the country from her political quagmire at the time, even when the move favoured Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, a man from the Southern region.

“As Minister for FCT, Gov. Mohammed brought succour to the people living within Abuja metropolis. His regime did not only bring development to FCT and satellite towns, it also brought an end to the apprehensions in some quarters about their land revocations and demolitions of residences and business premises, which were the characteristics of his predecessors.

“He is one man who will stabilise this country and deliver us from the throwns of insecurity and banditry. As a Governor of Bauchi State, he has exemplified this quality by safeguarding his people, even in a volatile north east region”, Prof. Ezenekwe added.

The coalition, while calling on PDP delegates to give Mohammed the party’s ticket, also pledged to raise funds to prosecute his election during 2023 presidential election, if he emerges the flagbearer of the party.