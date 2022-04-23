Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

A grassroots politician Alhaji Al’ameen Sani Muhammad has pledged to work for the victory of the APC at all levels if given the opportunity as the party candidate in the forthcoming general elections 2023 in the State.

Al’ameen stated this in a letter he wrote an presented to Bauchi State All Progressives Congress(APC) stakeholders informing them of his intention to contest for the Gubernatorial seat in the forthcoming election 2023.

A copy of the letter, which was addressed to ward executives, Local Government executives, Zonal executives, Bauchi State executives of the APC and stakeholders in the State and made available to journalists, Saturday in Bauchi. Said: “This is to formally and officially notify you of my intention to contest for the seat of Bauchi State Governorship seat , under our great party the (APC) in the 2023 Elections Insha Allah,”

Part of the letter reads “I wish to draw your attention on the need to support my aspiration, by electing me as a flag bearer of our Party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections,

“If given the opportunity as a candidate of our party ,I will promote fairness ,equity and Justice to pave-way for sustainable Peace, unity and progress of our party, and the State.

He said “I have decided to contest after extensive consultations and soul searching with major stakeholders in the State, following the loss of governorship seat in the 2019 general elections, I have careful consideration of the present situation, of our state coupled with deep concern for the well being of our people.

“This is the time call for sacrifice, from experience politicians who have the character, credibility, to fly our party flag, I have the required experience and I believe in the ideals enshrined the 1999 constitution of Nigeria.

“The time for weeping, bulk passing is over, this is the time for robust focus, gold oriented leadership, objectives, humble and honest leadership that will improve the living standard of our people:

Al’ameen hope that he will be given the desired maximum cooperation, equal, formidable and level paying ground to actualize his aspiration to victory comes.