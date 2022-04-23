Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA ,Bauchi

Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has directed his lawyers to appeal yesterday’s judgment of the Federal High Court, which sacked him from the green chamber over his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on 22nd April, 2022 declared vacant the seat of Hon Yakubu Dogara as member of the House of Representatives.

Reacting to the Judgment, Counsel to Hon Dogara, J.J. Usman, SAN stated that he has been instructed by his Client to appeal against the judgment with the immediate effect.

According to the Senior Advocate ‘The judgment has just been delivered and we have briefed our client right from the Court and he has expressed dissatisfaction against the judgment and has instructed that we file an appeal immediately which we shall do on Monday.

The decision of the Court that there is evidence of defection to APC is not substantiated by any shred of evidence in the Court’s record. We are proceeding to the Court of Appeal immediately”.