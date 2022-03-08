Advertisement

Police in Katsina State repelled bandits’ attack and recovered six of their operational motorcycles at Barawa Village in Batagarawa Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, told newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina that villagers sighted the terrorists in their numbers on motorcycles and armed with AK-47 rifles and alerted the police.

“A combined team of police and military personnel was mobilised to the area. It engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them.

“The operational strategy and gallantry displayed by the combined team made the terrorists to abandon their mission and fled.

“While scanning the scene, five operational motorcycles of the bandits were recovered and burnt by the team.

“Another motorcycle was recovered in Barawa Forest. Many of bandits escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.

“Members of the community are enjoined to report to the nearest security formation any person found with suspicious injury,’’ Isah said.

The police enjoined members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies in the on-going onslaught against terrorism in the state.