From Mba Nnenna, Ebonyi

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly Hon. Nwifuru Francis, has restated that the members of the State House of Assembly whose seats were declared vacant by the federal high court, Abuja, have filed an appeal and stay of Execution in court.

Hon Nwifuru made this known on Thursday while briefing the press on the position of members of the law makers.

“We have filed an appeal and a stay of Execution. Since the case is before the court, based on that we will not deliberate on the matter again.”

“I know the position of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. But what I don’t know is how the judiciary interprets the law. I am not in a position to question how they interpret the law.”

“Our position is that the law will take its position and we urge the public and our constituency to be calm and law abiding.”

Speaking further, he added that ” the lawmakers were law abiding citizens. We are not going to do anything, we obeyed the court order. It is not right for people to break the law, and the law knows nobody “.