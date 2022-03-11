Advertisement

Philanthropic Stakeholder promised to donate four more vehicles to Zone One Police Headquarters and Kano State Police Command

SPEECH BY IGP USMAN ALKALI BABA, psc(+), NPM, fdc, INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE ABLY REPRESENTED BY AIG SADIQ ABUBAKAR BELLO, psc, ASSISTANT INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE, ZONE ONE HEADQUARTERS, KANO, AT THE COMMISSIONING OF TWO TROOP-CAREER LORRIES DONATED TO NO. 9 POLICE MOBILE FORCE SQUADRON, KANO ON WEDNESDAY 9TH MARCH, 2022

It is with great pleasure and sense of responsibility that I address you this afternoon on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police on this special occasion of commissioning two operational vehicles donated to No. 9 Police Mobile Force Squadron Kano by the Chairman/C.E.O. of TRIPLE K INVESTMENT LTD in person of Alhaji Najib Ja’afar Koguna. The donation of these new vehicles would no doubt enhance the operational capacity of the squadron thereby making movement of men in response to incidents easier and faster.

Apart from augmenting the operational assets of the Squadron as well as reducing problems of logistics, this gesture will go along way in fostering Police Community Relations which is one of the cardinal policing initiative of the present police administration. It is therefore my humble belief that the people of Kano state would

soon witness improvement in the quality of Police

service to the state. “much is expected from whom much is given”. I want to use this opportunity to remind the the commissioners of police under zone one, Command, to publicize and appreciate the contribution of the General Public especially members of the Police

Community Relations Committees (PCRC) towards

fighting crime and criminality in their state commands. To the officers and men of this squadron, I urge you to be more committed to your duties,

ensure maintenance of the vehicles, respect and protect the right of Nigerians in the discharge of your duties in line with international best practice as mandated by the Inspector-General of Police. You are therefore charged to maintain security and peace within your areas of responsibility, shun corruption and all forms of social vices. On the otherhand,may I use this medium to appeal too Kano and Jigawa State Governments as well as corporate bodies, Communities and individuals to Support the policein any way possible such as by overhauling/carrying out general repairs on our operational vehicles. It is only through such partnership that we shall be able to serve Nigerians better. Finally, on behalfof the Inspector-General

of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, I once more thank the chairman/CEO of Triple K Investment limited Alhaji Najib Ja’afar Koguna for donating these vehicles.

We also appreciate the effort of Kano state Government for the repairs of a Mercedes lorry truck

and several other assistance, to the Nigeria Police at

various levels in the state, through KAROTA under the able leadership of the Managing-Director, Alhaji Baffa

Babba Danagundi. I also want to express my appreciation to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community policing, Ambassador Muktar Gashash and the good peopleof Kano state in generalfor their commendable contribution and assistance to the Nigeria Police.

May almighty Allah protect everyone here and return him safely to his/her destination.

Thank you.