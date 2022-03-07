Advertisement

Against the background of the news making rounds that the President of the federal republic of Nigeria had sacked the chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressive Congress [APC], new information made available to 247ureports.com from competent sources indicate the leaders of the APC may have a divided house. This is as a faction loyal to the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru El Rufai has taken over the National APC Secretariat in Abuja – and has virtually installed the Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello as the new caretaker chair.

Our sources reveal that it was Governor El Rufai that requested for the removal of Buni. He made the request to President Buhari. Ii was gathered that El Rufai has relocated from Kaduna to Abuja. His main agenda is to remove Buni and to halt the supposed “coming” of Tinubu.

According to a sister news agency:

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sanni-Bello, has arrived the National Headquarters of the APC to take over as the Chairman of the Party’s CECPC.



His arrival now signals the end of the leadership of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as the Chairman of the Committee.

The APC through its CECPC Secretary, Senator James Akpan Udohedehe, had earlier dismissed the removal of Governor Buni as fake news.

This removal is coming a few weeks to the planned National Convention of the party.