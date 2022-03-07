Advertisement

Gives credits to Prof. Obiozor, other true Igbos

The Apex Socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC has berated Gov. Dave Umahi over his wrong claim of interfacing with President Mohammadu Buhari towards the political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case with federal government of Nigeria.

The Council warned sternly Governor Umahi to desist from spreading what it described as childish falsehood, thereby beguiling the unsuspecting public.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja today, Wednesday, March 2, the national President Ohanaeze Youth Council comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka noted with shock in a statement credited to Gov. David Umahi by Daily post on March 1st, that he, Umahi is interfacing with With President Mohammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu.

Comrade Igboayaka cautioned Gov David Umahi not to engage in cheap political credit to himself, stressing that the political solution for Nnamdi Kanu is initiated by President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. Amb. George Obiozor and other eminent Igbos.

Reacting vehemently to Umahi’s purported intervention as regards Kanu’s release, Igboayaka, said: “Unfortunately, Gov. David Umahi might be looking for a soft landing to appeal to Ndigbo and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB over his reckless treatment coated with executive impunity as Ebonyi State Governor. And coming out suddenly to score a cheap political goal in the release of Nnamdi Kanu is very untrue and childish.

“Those that at the helm of affairs of political solution to Nnamdi Kanu case have not taken it to the media space, they are engaging Nigerian government quietly to bring a lasting solution to the crisis that have erupted in the country since over 7 years of IPOB struggle for self-determination.

“Unfortunately, on June 19, 2021 in Enugu state, the same Gov. David Umahi chaired a meeting wherein IPOB was publicly rejected by those who claimed to be Igbo leaders.

Gov. David Umahi ought to know that all his discriminatory communique signed by him against Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are in our archive and in the “book of remembrance”

Continuing, he said: “Gov David Umahi’s claim of interfacing to release of Nnamdi Kanu at Abakiliki on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, has summarized the Igbo adage ” Nwoke Luchia Ogu Nwanyi enwere Akuko”. Therefore, Gov. Umahi should look for something else through which he can gain favour from Ndigbo and not to lay claims to glory of Kanu’s release process.”

Igboayaka, without mincing words, posited that Prof. Obiozor deserved all accolades as could emanate from the ongoing processes of releasing the freedom Agitator.

“I can authentically and authoritatively inform our people that every strategic and tactical effort has been made on the release of Nnamdi Kanu by PG George Obiozor without any political interest, but basically on his personal conviction as a true Igbo Man and his constitutional duty as the number one citizen of the Igbo nation”, igboayaka noted.

He, therefore, implored Igbo youths all over the world not to take Umahi’s self-appraisal to heart, while appealing to them to remain calm and peaceful, to as to enable those concerned procure a lasting political solution to Kanu’s case.

“I appeal to Igbo youths over the globe who maybe provoked by Gov. David Umahi’s self glory claim to remain peaceful and calm, and assist in political solution to Nnamdi Kanu case by acting with the framework of the law”.