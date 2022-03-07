Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

Another person has died while four others sustained various degrees of injuries in fatal road traffic crash that occurred at Nawfia, along Awka-Enugu Expressway in Anambra State.

According to a statement issued by the Ag. Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), DRC Margaret B. Onabe, the crash involved 20 people, compromising 12 adults, 8 female adults, 4 adult injured and one killed.

The fatal crash, which was attributed to wrongful overtaking (WOV), involved three vehicles —an Ash Ford Transit bus with registration number: NZM98EA, a yellow tricycle with registration number: AAH707UM, and a red Mack tuck with registration number: KJA243XK

It was gathered that the driver of the Ford Transit enroute Awka, overtook the truck wrongfully and rammed into the Tricycle enroute Onitsha in a single carriage way and crashed.

As at the time of filling this report, the victims were rushed to an undisclosed hospital by good Samaritans before the arrival of FRSC rescue team from Awka Sector Command. The personnel managed traffic and ensured obstuction caused was cleared.

The Sector Commander Anambra State corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi while sympathizing with the families of the dead victim, wished the injured victims quick recovery.

He urged drivers to always watch carefully and ensure the road is clear before overtaking.

It would be recalled that a fatal crash of similar nature also occurred along that same road last week when a driver of Highlander rammed into a truck, while trying to wrongfully overtake another vehicle, and which led to the death of two persons who were trapped under the truck.