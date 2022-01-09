Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan Five Governors , Ministers , top government functionaries, traditional abs community leaders from all walks of life has attendee the wedding Fatihah of Barrister Fatima Zahrah Adamu daughter of the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu.

A Presidential Jet carrying the Vice President and his entourage arrived Azare town around 12: PM for the wedding that took place at Azare Central Mosque, on Azare Headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Governors including Senator Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State, Governors of Borno Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Yobe Mai Mala Buni, Plateau Simon Lalong, Jigawa Badaru Abubakar, as well as formers Governors of Bauchi Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar and Jigawa SaminuTuraki ,Borno Senator Ali Modu Sheriff attended the wedding, and many other important Dignitaries.

Ministers of Communication and Digital Economy Isa Ali Pantami, Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Muhammed and that of State for Education Emeka Nwajioba, politicians and top government functionaries.

The wedding Fatiha was presided over by the Chief imam of Azare Central Mosque with the sum of two hundred thousand naira pronounced paid as dowry.

Shortly after the wedding, Governor Bala Mohammed led the Vice President and other invited guests for a homage to Emir of Katagum Alh Umar Faruq the second where

goodwill messages were delivered.

They commended the Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed, Emir of Katagum Umar Farouk the second and the entire , Katagum.Emirates for the warm reception accorded them and advise the couples to be patience with each other.