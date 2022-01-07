Advertisement

Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) says the appointment and tenure of the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency is the exclusive prerogative of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The Head, Strategic Communications, ONSA, Mr Zakari Usman, in a statement on Friday, said the appointment was guided by the provisions of the instrument establishing NIA under the National Security Agencies Act 1986 (Cap 278 LFN).

Usman said the appointment of the Director General of the NIA, Amb. Ahmed Abubakar, was made in full compliance with the relevant law.

He said the reported speculations credited to some unnamed former directors of NIA that the National Security Adviser had told the National Assembly that he was unaware of the Director General’s appointment in 2018 was false.

“This office wishes to note that a Federal High Court presided over by Justice Okon Abang has already dismissed a suit challenging the appointment of the Director-General of the NIA.

“The general public and indeed all stakeholders in the Security and Intelligence sector are advised to disregard the unfortunate falsehood being peddled by these shadowy groups.

“Furthermore, groups and individuals who use pseudonyms to issue false claims are cautioned against violating the secrecy upon which the Intelligence Community functions.

“Appropriate action is being taken to unmask them and bring them to justice,” he said.

Usman stated further that the intelligence community was pleased with the work of Amb. Abubakar since his appointment as the Director General of the agency.

He added that the NSA was equally satisfied with the level of consultations between his office and the Director General in achieving the functions of the NIA.

According to him, contrary to these false claims, Amb. Abubakar never failed a promotion exam and has consistently been an outstanding officer.