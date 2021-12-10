Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Gunmen on Friday killed the traditional ruler of Ebeteghete community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Edwin Azuike.

The monarch was found dead at the market square in the community on Friday morning after he was kidnapped on Thursday.

He had been abducted from his palace on Thursday and taken to an unknown destination.

From images seen on social media, he was shot in the head and dumped in a car.

Police spokesman Michael Abattam confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it is true. The traditional ruler was abducted and later found dead in a car.

“We are investigating the matter,” he told our correspondent.

Eze Okeke, Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council/ Community Policing in the state, condemned the killing of the monarch.

Okeke described the killing as “abominable in Igbo culture”, adding that traditional rulers are being hunted in the state.

On Thursday, gunmen also abducted the traditional ruler of the Mbutu Ancient Kingdom in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo, Eze Damian Nwaigwe.

He was taken away from his palace at about 2:30 a.m. and is yet to be found.

The police said they were on the trail of the abductors.

The traditional ruler of Etekwuru Autonomous Community in Ohaji/ Egbema Local Government Area, Eze Kenneth Okereke, fled the community after two residents were killed and his palace was burnt.