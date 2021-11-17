Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, has urged the Federal and the Anambra State Governments to show more interest in the take-off of the operations of the Zik Mausoleum and Conference Centre that now appear at a standstill.

Igwe Achebe spoke at this year’s edition of the Zik Lecture Series Anniversary Celebrations held in Awka, Anambra state.

The lecture series was instituted by Sen. Ben Obi as benefactor and organised since 2011 by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Faculty of Social Sciences in memory of the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Owelle of Onitsha.

The event was held at the university, named after Azikiwe to coincide with his birthday anniversary.

Igwe Achebe emphasised that Ndigbo remain grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of the physical structures of the Zik Mausoleum, and its inauguration following a series of neglect and abandonment by previous administrations.

He, however, observed that following the inauguration, the Zik mausoleum, not much had happened with regards to the take-off of its operations.

According to him, although the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has established the Presidential Committee for the Management and Maintenance of the Zik Mausoleum, it is difficult to point to any substantial outcome.

He adds: “with the completion of the physical structure, arrangements for the take-off of the operations of the mausoleum including its management should come under the purview of the National Commission of Museum and Monuments, which has statutory responsibility for museums and monuments.

“We believe this would facilitate commencement of the operations of the mausoleum.’’

The Obi also expressed gratitude to the organisers of the lecture series and urged them to keep the excellent work going.

On the theme of this year’s lecture: “Security, Governance and Nation Building’’, delivered by Gov. John Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, he observed that this was very apposite.

According to Igwe Achebe since the civil war, Nigeria has never had security challenges as are presently the case, noting that the lecture is therefore, part of the effort to find solutions to the security, and governance challenges.