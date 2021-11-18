Advertisement

Suspected Ambazonia separatists from Cameroon have wreaked havoc in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, the suspects gunned down the village head and some residents of Manga community.

Manga village is 20 kilometers away from Kashimbilla Dam.

The lawmaker, coming under a point of order during Senate plenary on Wednesday, said the residents were killed during an invasion of the community by the Cameroonian separatists, who also razed down the village.

Bwacha, who represents Taraba South in the Senate, said the separatists’ invasion threatened Nigeria’s territorial sovereignty as their motive is yet unknown.

He, therefore, called on the military to immediately swing into action to prevent the eventual occupation of Manga community by the separatists.

He said, “I rise this morning to draw the attention of our country men and particularly our security agencies to this unfortunate incident which undermines our integrity and sovereignty as a nation.

“Takum local government houses the 23 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, and so Mr. President, it is my humble submission that the Nigerian Army should rise to the challenge and curb this wanton territorial expansion.

“Their (Separatists) motive is yet unknown, whether they want to expand territory or lay claim for Southwest Cameroon is not yet clear.

“As I speak, a number of individuals have gone missing and their whereabouts are yet unknown. The village also is razed down.”

The Senate, thereafter, held a minute silence to honour those killed by the Ambazonia separatists.