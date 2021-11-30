Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 2021 corps members for the 2021 batch ‘C’ stream two orientation exercise in Anambra state.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Unity Orientation Camp, Umuawulu/Mgbaukwu, in Awka South Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, in her address, said that 981 males and 1, 216 female prospective corps members, totaling 2021 were registered in the state.

Baderinwa, further said that skill acquisition training for the corps members would be given priority in line with the scheme directives.

According to her, to enhance participatory administration in Camp, the Camp under her watch have nominated three prospective corps members as corps camp directors.

They are Hua Stella, Inyeke Gideon and Ojo Precious, in line with the directive of the National Directorate Headquarters.

They will assist in the day to day administration of the orientation camp.

“I wish to congratulate the prospective Corps members for their success in the different institutions that qualified them for this stage.

“While I admonish you to embrace all the training and activities on camp seriously, I also wish to remind you that life on camp is regimented and can never be compared to what is obtainable in your homes, she added.

She commended Gov. Willie Obiano and the orientation camp host communities, Umuawulu/Mgbaukwu for their hospitality.

The oath-taking was performed by the State Chief Judge, Honourable Justice O.M. Anyachebelu.