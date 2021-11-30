Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

Anambra State Vigilante Group, AVG Supervisory Committee has expressed its willingness to throw its weight behind the state Governor-Elect, Prof Charles Soludo through the same grassroots security apparatchik that had paved the way for unquantified success of both the present Governor Willie Obiano administration and the previous ones.

Chairman of the committee, Chief Ikechukwu Ayo Aduba, a retired Commissioner of Police who disclosed this in a press statement he issued to newsmen in Onitsha,said the strategic role being played by the AVG, past and present cannot be over-stressed.

Aduba who is also a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Obiano on Vigilante Matters, described Soludo as an international banker par excellence who he said would no doubt use his wealth of experience bring his beloved Anambra state to the next level.

According to the AVG boss, “for this to happen, all hands must be on deck. Anambrarians at home and in the diaspora are hereby enjoined to throw their weight behind Soludo, the Governor-Elect and AVG stands out in this march to the promised land with Soludo solution as our battle cry”.

In the statement entitled: “Governor-Elect, Prof. Soludo ‘ He who the cap fits”, the former police chief noted that although the November 6, 2021 governorship election had come and gone, despite the storm that preceded it, but at the end of the day, Igbo flagship political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA recorded a land slide, emphatic and overwhelming victory at the gubernatorial polls”.

“AVG therefore wishes to heartily congratulate Soludo for his divine victory. That he stood head and shoulders over his opponents cannot be doubted. in fact, he was the choice of the masses. Obviously, his profile was second to none”.