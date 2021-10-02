Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Youth wing, has called on the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra !IPOB) to redeem itself from the reports of the attacks in the Igboland by disbanding the Eastern Security Network (ESN), an armed group of the IPOB.

The acting National Leader of the Ohanaeze Youth wing, Jones Onwuasonya, made this call in Owerri on Friday, regarding the level of violence recorded since the formation of the group.

He said despite the denial by IPOB, of not being involved in the killings that “The situation leaves no doubt that the leadership of the IPOB has either lost control of the situation or some fifth columnists have hijacked the initiative and are now hiding under its the Biafran agitation to wreak havoc across the Southeast.”

To start to address the issue, the Ohanaeze urged IPOB to order their genuine members to be recruited to the official security outfit of the South East, the Ebubeagu.

Ohanaeze said: “Going by ongoing security breaches and undeniable cases of terrorist acts in the Southeast, it has become unavoidable to make the following observations and demands;

“Even though the perpetrators of these terrorist acts on Southeast soil have variously and unabashedly made it clear that they are advancing the ideologies and programs, which were initially championed by the Indigenous People of Biafra

“The leadership of IPOB has vehemently denied authorizing any of the recent killings, arsons, destructions, economic sabotage and glaring terrorist activities being perpetrated across the Southeast.

“This situation leaves no doubt that the leadership of the IPOB has either lost control of the situation or some fifth columnists have hijacked the initiative and are now hiding under its the Biafran agitation to wreak havoc across the Southeast. It, therefore, becomes pertinent to invite the IPOB leadership to take steps towards quickly redeeming herself.