By Favour Goodness

The spiritual director of Holy ghost Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr Chibuzor Obimma, who is more popularly known as Father Ebubemuonso has opted to dialogue with unknown gunmen’, to stop the spare of killing in the state.

Obimma who reeled out his phone number said he is willing to answer calls from the unknown gunmen even if called by 2am, any day.

He said the spate of killing in Anambra state is now worrisome, but a dialogue about what the grouse of the killers are, can help address the menace.