By Favour Goodness

Anambra State Police Command has arrested three suspected criminals, said to be members of a gang, terrorizing parts of the state.

A release by the state police command’s public relations officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga stated that charms, a gun and hard drugs were also recovered from them.

Ikenga said “Following the ongoing efforts at implementing a robust security action plan by the Commissioner of Police, Anambra, CP Encheng Eworo to tackle all forms of crime and criminality in the State, the command has made arrests.

“The Command’s operatives at about 5am, on 14/10/2021, arrested three suspects, namely: Nnaji Ifeanyi ‘M’ 29yrs, Ummuna Osita ‘M’ 32yrs, and Egwuenu Somadina ‘M’ 17yrs, alleged to be members of a notorious criminal gang “The Lion Squad” terrorizing Ogwuaniocha community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.”

He added that the command recovered one locally fabricated single barrel gun, seven live cartridges, one expended cartridge, charms, red berret, and a large quantity of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa from the suspects.

“The suspects were arrested in a follow-up on cases of violent crimes, involving armed robbery, arson, unlawful possession and proliferation of illegal weapons etc. The suspects are already helping the police in their investigations and would be charged to court subsequently. “

He stated that the CP has assured that there will be a thorough enforcement and implementation of security measures in the state, while also reiterating that the command would continue to do all that is necessary towards evolving new pathways for containing prevailing and emerging security threats in the state.