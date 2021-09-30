Advertisement

Want govt to beef up security, political activities suspended in Agulu

By Favour Goodness

Agulu community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra state have decleared three days mourning over the killing of its two sons by gunmen on Tuesday.

It would recalled that late Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband to late Prof. Dora Akunyeli, former Director-General of NAFDAC, who was from the community, was on Tuesday attacked and killed by gunmen at Nkpor junction in Idemili NorthLocal Government Area of the state.

In another attack at Madonna Catholic Church, Agulu same Tuesday, gunmen also killed Mr Azubuike Anikwata from Ifiteani Village, Agulu who came back from Turkey and were busy building an industry in the community.

Sir Onyebuchi Okpala, President-General Caretaker of Agulu in a statement said that the Agulu community in general commenced three-day mourning from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

“On this note we Ndi Agulu in general comenced three days mourning from today 29 wed- 1st Oct 2021.

“Also call on the state government to beef up security in the state and quickly visit the families of the deceased and pay condolences.

“All political activities in the community is hereby suspended during the mourning period,” Okpala said.

Meanwhile, the Senate on Wednesday at plenary observed a minute of silence in honour of late Dr Chike Akunyili.

The minute silence was sequel to a matter of urgent public importance moved by Sen. Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra).

Ekwunife, in her personal explanation, having cited Order 43 of Senate Rule, said the deceased was murdered in Anambra.

According to her, the late Chike, the Medical Director of St Luke Hospital, Enugu state, contributed immensely to health care in Nigeria.

She explained that the deceased was gruesomely murdered by gunmen.

The senator said that the deceased was in Onitsha to present a paper and receive an award in honour of his late wife, Prof. Akunyili, who was also Nigeria’s information minister.

Ekwunife urged the government to take action to stem the series of attacks and killings in the South-East region part of the country, especially in Anambra, Imo and Enugu states.

Ekwunife urged the Senate to observe a minute silence for the deceased and other innocent citizens that have lost their lives to gunmen.

She called on the Inspector-General of Police and other security heads to investigate the killings in the South-East.

On his part, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, in his comment, said there was no debate on the motion as it was brought under Order 43 of the Senate rule.

The Senate, thereafter, observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased.