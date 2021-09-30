Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Corporal Chinedu Nwachukwu, who was recently accused of raping a female student of the Abia State Polytechnic Aba, has been dismissed by the police authority.

The dismissal of the Police corporal was disclosed after an orderly room trial in Umuahia, where he was found guilty of raping the female polytechnic student.

Nwachukwu is expected to stand trial in a regular court for rape, extortion and other offences.

Recall that the Abia State Police Command had assured that justice must prevail in the case of the student of Abia State Polytechnic Aba, who was allegedly raped by a police corporal attached to its Rapid Response Squad.

Geoffrey Ogbonna, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in a statement said that the police led by the Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, Janet Agbede, swung into action on getting the information and after a thorough investigation, the alleged suspect whose name was given as Corporal Nwachukwu Chinedu, was arrested and detained.

It was gathered that the alleged incident sparked demonstration by the students, who demanded for an investigation.