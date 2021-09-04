Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Ex-vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the murder of Jide Sowore, the younger brother of the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore by armed men alleged to be herdsmen.

Omoyele Sowore broke the news of the murder of his brother along Ore-Benin Highway on Saturday, 4th September, 2021 while on his way to Benin City.

In his reaction, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said the killings saddens him.

“I just received news of the reported killing of Mr Olajide Sowore, a student of Igbinedion University and the immediate younger brother of human rights activist, @YeleSowore. His death, and indeed the killings and daily abductions of innocent citizens, saddens me.”

“Every death diminishes our humanity. My sincere condolences to the Sowore family and his friends. May his soul rest in peace.”