By Favour Goodness

Armed hoodlums, Have reportedly attacked All Progressives Congress (APC) members at the venue of the local government congress in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State.

The hoodlums, eyewitness revealed, rstormed the Film House, NITEL Area venue of the congress around 9am with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons and started attacking APC members.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, who were led by a notorious thug in the area by name Rasheed Oko-Ilu, started shooting sporadically into the air.

APC members who came for the congress were beaten with clubs and cane by the hoodlums.

A former Chairman of Ede North Local Council Development Area, Mukaila Uthman, who witnessed the attack told this medium that the party members were beaten mercilessly.

He also revealed that information from some of the hoodlums confirmed that they were sent on the mission by government officials in Ede.

He however said party members have re-converged after the initial disturbance to continue with the congress.